Prices quoted Friday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $7.16; oats $5.77; beans $15.36; winter wheat $8.27; spring wheat $8.54.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: July 8, 2022 @ 6:40 pm
