Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: September 1, 2020 @ 4:31 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Prices quoted Tuesday
• ADM/Growmark: $3.58
• County PIK price: corn $3.25; beans $9.25; oats $2.39; winter wheat $5.19; and spring wheat $4.71.
Clarence W. Fuegen, 91 of Clinton, passed away Monday, August 31st at Bickford Assisted Living. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday September 3rd at the Pape Funeral Home where further arrangements are pending.
