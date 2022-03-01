Grains Pam Reedy Pam Reedy Author email Mar 1, 2022 13 hrs ago Prices quoted Tuesday. ADM/Growmark: $7.24.County PIK price: corn $6.58; oats $5.81; beans $15.79; winter wheat $8.98; spring wheat $9.43. Tags Price Oat Corn Pik Agriculture Winter Wheat Wheat Grain Trending Video Pam Reedy Author email Follow Pam Reedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Podcasts COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Campbell, Jerry Brunner, Paul Madsen Thompson, Gail Van Loo, Vincent Van Loo, Ruth Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFirst Central State Bank announces promotionsSchools in Eldon to move to 4-day school week next yearEAGER TO EXHIBIT: Clinton artist's 'The Grove' springs up this summerGilbert’s record game boosts Sabers past Xavier 82-75Fulton's historic season ends in OT in regional semifinalSTATE BOUND: DeWitt clinches state berth with 47-37 win over SolonRussia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capitalRebels fall 74-43 to unbeaten Golden Hawks one game shortFrom the gas pump to grocery aisle and beyond, how Ukraine will impact Illinois and beyondCRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
