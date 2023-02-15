Prices quoted Wednesay.
*ADM/Growmark: $6.67.
*County PIK price: corn $6.83; oats $3.51; beans $15.14; winter wheat $8.93; spring wheat $8.60.
Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 7:35 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.