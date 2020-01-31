Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch..
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch.
Updated: January 31, 2020 @ 6:07 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Prices quoted Friday.
• ADM/Growmark: $3.79.
• County PIK price: corn $3.75; beans $8.43; oats $2.80; winter wheat $4.50; and spring wheat $5.17.
Robert L. Wright 86 of Clinton, died Friday Jan. 31, 2020 at The Alverno. Funeral services scheduled 10:30 AM Saturday, Feb. 8th and visitation Friday Feb. 7th from 4 - 7 PM at Pape Funeral Home.
Mary M. Capion, 90, of Camanche passed away Thursday at Eagle Point Nursing Home. Services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the CLINTON Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. See full obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Suzanne (Norton) Cruse, 49, of Le Mars, IA, formerly of Clinton, IA, passed away January 29, 2020 in Le Mars. No services. Arrangements with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, IA.
