Prices quoted Friday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $7.54; oats $7.14; beans $16.28; winter wheat $10.86; spring wheat $10.98.
Owen W. Bailey, 96 of Fulton, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2022. In following Owen's wishes cremation rites will be accorded with graveside services held at a later date. Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
