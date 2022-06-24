Prices quoted Friday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $7.81; oats $5.93; beans $16.33; winter wheat $10.03; spring wheat $10.67.
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Updated: June 24, 2022 @ 9:30 pm
