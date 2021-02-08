Prices quoted Monday
• ADM/Growmark: $5.72
• County PIK price: corn $5.33; beans $13.30; oats $3.36; winter wheat $6.27; and spring wheat $5.57.
Bitterly cold. Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low -6F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Bitterly cold. Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low -6F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 8, 2021 @ 5:43 pm
Lisa R. Hagen, 49, of Clinton passed away at Westwing Place, DeWitt. Viewing and Gathering will be 12:30-2:00 pm, Friday, February 12, 2021 at Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory, Clinton. See her full obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.