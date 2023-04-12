Prices quoted Wednesday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $6.58; oats $3.16; beans $14.83; winter wheat $8.33; spring wheat $8.18.
Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 52F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: April 12, 2023 @ 4:39 pm
