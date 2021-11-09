Grains Nov 9, 2021 Nov 9, 2021 Prices quoted Wednesday• ADM/Growmark $5.60 • County PIK price: corn $5.40; beans $11.80; oats $6.17; winter wheat $7.29; and spring wheat $9.57. Tags Price Oat Agriculture Corn Winter Wheat Wheat County Pik Grain Trending Video Podcasts COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Law, Georgia Fitzgerald, Nancy Martensen, David Ottens, Eugene Jones, Laurence Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMail carrier's actions may have saved a lifeHenricks sent to prison in meth, theft caseSteamers advance through adversityClinton County District Court ActivityCamanche OKs detour plan during roundabout buildToday's eventsDOME-BOUND: River Hawks heading to state semis2 students charged with homicide in death of Iowa teacherAdoption inspires DeWitt woman to create business1940s snare relives its glory days Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
