Prices quoted Friday.
*ADM/Growmark: $7.29.
*County PIK price: corn $7.25; oats $5.97; beans $16.48; winter wheat $11; spring wheat $10.79.
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 5F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: March 11, 2022 @ 3:49 pm
Becky Frederick, 67, of Camanche, passed away, Monday at MercyOne. Memorial Services will be 2:00pm, Thursday (March 10) with visitation from 1:00pm to service time at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
