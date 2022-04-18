Prices quoted Monday.
*ADM/Growmark: $8.12.
*County PIK price: corn $7.66; oats $6.82; beans $16.37; winter wheat $11.00; spring wheat $10.99.
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 29F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 29F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 18, 2022 @ 4:22 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Margaret McDermott, 97, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully, in the comfort of her home, on Easter morning, April 17, 2022. Arrangements are pending in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Gerald Dale Smithson passed away on April 16, 2022. A visitation will be 4:00 -7:00 p.m., April 21, 2022 and Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., April 22, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Preston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.