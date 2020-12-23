Prices quoted Wednesday.
• ADM/Growmark: $4.55.
• County PIK price: corn $4.27; beans $12.02; oats $3.14; winter wheat $5.48; and spring wheat $5.10.
Windy. Light snow this evening will taper off late, but it will remain cloudy. Low 9F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: December 23, 2020 @ 8:15 pm
Age 70. Parents: Earl and Pauline Lanning. Larry was a union organizer for AFSCME. He loved travel, visited nearly all 50 states. Survived by mother Pauline Kitteringham and brothers: Rick Lanning, Bob and Dan Kitteringham.
Carla Jo Kostka, age 63 of Clinton, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at Unity Point Hospital. A gathering of family and friends is being planned for Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Pape Funeral Home.
