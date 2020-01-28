Curtis Hank, 60, of Sabula, died January 26, 2020 in Clinton, Iowa. Memorial gathering will be held 2:00-6:00 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Illinois with a time of sharing at 5:30 p.m.
Roger Cooper, 69 Sabula, Iowa, formerly Denver, CO, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at Mercy One Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer. A celebration of life held at later date. Pape Funeral Home is assisting family.
