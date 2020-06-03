Prices quoted Wednesday
• County PIK price: corn $3.06; beans $8.15; oats $2.79; winter wheat $4.85; and spring wheat $4.92.
MORRISON [mdash] JOAN M. HEUSINKVELD, 87, of Morrison, IL, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Resthave Home in Morrison, IL. There will be private family services. The Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Joan was born May 4, 1933, in Fulton, IL, to Dona…
David J. Pothof, age 26 of Clinton, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Mercy One. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.