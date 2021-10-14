Prices quoted Thursday
• ADM/Growmark: $5.22
• County PIK price: corn $5.09; beans $11.91; oats $5.47; winter wheat $6.74; and spring wheat $9.16.
Jan 1, 1944 - Jan 1, 2021 Betsy J. Dannels Frankel of West Islip, NY, formally of Savanna, IL, passed away Monday, October 11, in West Islip. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 16, at 11:00 a.m. at the Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p…
CLINTON [mdash] Carrol R. Feddersen age 77 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021 at Prairie Hills Clinton. Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday at the Pape Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Saturday 1:00 PM until the service hour at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oa…
