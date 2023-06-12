Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: June 12, 2023 @ 6:14 pm
Prices quoted Monday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $6.30; oats $3.33; beans $13.73; winter wheat $7.57; spring wheat $7.65.
