Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 13, 2023 @ 4:26 pm
Prices quoted Monday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $6.27; oats $3.37; beans $14.86; winter wheat $7.89; spring wheat $7.77.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.