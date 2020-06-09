Prices quoted Tuesday
• ADM/Growmark: $3.26
• County PIK price: corn $3.12; beans $8.39; oats $2.75; winter wheat $4.83; and spring wheat $4.89.
Windy and cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy and cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: June 9, 2020 @ 8:00 pm
Thelma C. Goldensoph, 89, of Clinton, passed away, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Alverno. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Blakelyn Musch age 5 ½ months of Morrison died Friday, June 5, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospital. Visitation is Wednesday, June 10th from 10:00 AM until noon at Pape Funeral Home. Funeral service following.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.