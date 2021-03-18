Prices quoted Thursday
ADM/Growmark: $5.54
County PIK price: corn $5.38; beans $13.90; oats $3.32; winter wheat $6.26; spring wheat $5.75
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 25F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 25F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 18, 2021 @ 5:15 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.