Prices quoted Wednesday
• ADM/Growmark: $3.22
• County PIK price: corn $3.00; beans $8.05; oats $2.84; winter wheat $4.77; and spring wheat $4.82.
Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: May 27, 2020 @ 5:11 pm
Gerralen Crieger 73, of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Mercy One Medical Center. Further arrangements are pending with Pape Funeral Home.
