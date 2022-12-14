Prices quoted Wednesday.
*County PIK price: corn $6.53; oats $3.45; beans $14.58; winter wheat $8.20; spring wheat $8.63.
Rain and snow showers this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 3:54 pm
