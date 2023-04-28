Prices quoted Friday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $6.41; oats $2.87; beans $14.32; winter wheat $7.81; spring wheat $7.79.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 43F. E winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 4:31 pm
