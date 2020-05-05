Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 5, 2020 @ 7:57 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Prices quoted Tuesday
ADM/Growmark: $3.19
County/PIK price: corn $2.92; beans $8.13; oats $2.62; winter wheat $4.88; and spring wheat $4.77.
