Prices quoted Monday
• ADM/Growmark $5.54
• County PIK price: corn $5.42; beans $11.91; oats $6.21; winter wheat $7.30; and spring wheat $9.65.
Donald Foster of Morrison; died November 4, 2021. Services arranged by Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison. www.bosmarenkes.com
Elizabeth (Betty) McDonald-Grindley, age 85, passed away on October 26, 2021 in a nursing facility in Coralville, Iowa, after battling breast cancer and Alzheimer's. For the complete obituary go to https://GayandCiha.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.