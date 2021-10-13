Prices quoted Wednesday
• ADM/Growmark $5.17
• County PIK price: corn $5.14; beans $12.01; oats $5.52; winter wheat $6.77; and spring wheat $9.15.
CLINTON [mdash] Carrol R. Feddersen age 77 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021 at Prairie Hills Clinton. Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday at the Pape Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Saturday 1:00 PM until the service hour at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oa…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.