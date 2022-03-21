Prices quoted Monday.
*ADM/Growmark: $7.36.
*County PIK price: corn $6.98; oats $6.34; beans $16.20; winter wheat $9.56; spring wheat $10.02.
Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Updated: March 21, 2022 @ 5:48 pm
Barbara J. Bodnar, 82, of Clinton, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 at her home in Clinton. arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig.
