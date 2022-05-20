Prices quoted Friday.
*ADM/Growmark: $7.91.
*County PIK price: corn $7.85; oats $6.06; beans $16.56; winter wheat 12.68; spring wheat 12.91.
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: May 20, 2022 @ 5:49 pm
Jacqueline "Jackie" Chapman Baughman, 75 of Clinton, passed away Friday, May 20th at her home. In following Jackie's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life is being planned. Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
Lola B. Clary passed away December 4, 2021 at Sarah Harding-Clinton. Memorial services will be 11:00 am, Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home. Visitation is from 10:00 am until the service time.
Judith C. Temple of Morrison died May 17, 2022. A memorial visitation will be held 4-7 pm, June 6, 2022 at the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison. For more info see www.bosmarenkes.com
David Krogman, 72 of Bryant, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Windmill Manor in Coralville, IA. Graveside service held at 11 AM Thursday, May 19th at Andover Cemetery. Pape Funeral Home assisting family. Online condolences at www.papefh.com.
