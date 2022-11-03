Prices quoted Thursday.
*ADM/Growmark: $6.44.
*County PIK price: corn $6.79; oats $3.77; beans $13.88; winter wheat $9.19; spring wheat $8.93.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 7:45 pm
