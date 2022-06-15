Prices quoted Wednesday.
*ADM/Growmark: $8.44.
*County PIK price: corn $7.77; oats $6.12; beans $17.14; winter wheat $10.99; spring wheat $11.52.
Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: June 15, 2022 @ 5:25 pm
