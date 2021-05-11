Prices quoted Tuesday
ADM/Growmark: $7.57
County PIK price: corn $7.50; beans $16.11; oats $3.55; winter wheat $7.30; spring wheat $7.23.
CAMANCHE [mdash] Harry R. Goodell, 82, of Camanche passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at his home in Camanche. A private memorial service is being planned. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obi…
Evelyn Barber, 94, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away, Sunday at the Kahl Home - Davenport. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Doris M. Schultz, 86, of Camanche passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at Prairie Hills Assisted Living. Funeral Arrangements are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.