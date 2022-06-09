Prices quoted Thursday.
*ADM/Growmark: $8.00.
*County PIK price: corn $7.46; oats $6.43; beans $17.11; winter wheat $10.85; spring wheat $11.45.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: June 9, 2022 @ 9:55 pm
