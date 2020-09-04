Prices quoted Friday
• ADM/Growmark: $3.61
• County PIK price: corn $3.30; beans $9.24; oats $2.42; winter wheat $5.23; and spring wheat $4.77.
Richard (Dick) Kissack, age 88 of Clinton, died on August 31, 2020 at Mercy One Hospital. Funeral services are being planned for Saturday, September 12th. Arrangements are with the Pape Funeral Home.
