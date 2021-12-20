Prices quoted Monday
• ADM/Growmark $5.89
• County PIK price: corn $5.78; beans $12.66; oats $6.03; winter wheat $7.29; and spring wheat $9.69.
Jordan Richeson, 28, of Clinton, passed away Saturday, December 18th. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 28th at Pape Funeral Home. Visitation December 28th from 11:00 AM until the service hour.
