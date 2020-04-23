Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 23, 2020 @ 10:28 am
Clinton, Iowa
Prices quoted Tuesday
• ADM/Growmark: $3.21
• County PIK price: corn $2.97; beans $7.96; oats $2.65; winter wheat $5.08; and spring wheat $4.90.
