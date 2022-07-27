Prices quoted Wednesday.
*ADM/Growmark: $7.33
*County PIK price: corn $6.61; oats $4.91; beans $14.68; winter wheat $7.71; spring wheat $8.27.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 8:46 pm
