Prices quoted Tuesday day.
• ADM/Growmark: $6.90.
• County PIK price: corn $6.55; beans $15.42; oats $3.46; winter wheat $6.55; and spring wheat $6.58.
Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: April 27, 2021 @ 4:53 pm
Jason Golden, age 45 of Camanche, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home.
