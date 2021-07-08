Prices quoted Thursday.
• ADM/Growmark: $6.27.
• County PIK price: corn $6.69; beans $14.18; oats $3.18; winter wheat $5.81; and spring wheat $7.88.
Coral J. Spitzer, 86, of Fulton, passed away, Wednesday at MercyOne - Clinton. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory - Clinton is assisting the family.
Elizabeth "Betty Dopson Forbish, 85, of Clinton, passed away Tuesday at Mercy One, Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig.
