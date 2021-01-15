Prices quoted Friday
• ADM/Growmark: $5.28
• County PIK price: corn $5.01; beans $13.73; oats $3.37; winter wheat $6.39; and spring wheat $5.67.
Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Updated: January 15, 2021 @ 7:28 pm
Edward "Pat" Murphy, 76, loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend, passed away at home in Clinton, Iowa. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held 3:00-6:00 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Dorothy M. Lakin, 93, of Clinton, formerly of Cedar Falls, passed away Thursday at Prairie Hills - Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
