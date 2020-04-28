Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: April 28, 2020 @ 5:12 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Prices quoted Tuesday
• ADM/Growmark: $3.04
• County PIK price: corn $2.94; beans $8.00; oats $2.71; winter wheat $4.98; and spring wheat $4.82.
Gerald "Jerry" Bader, 67, of Clinton passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory has been entrusted with his care. Full obituary will be in Wednesday's paper.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.