Prices quoted Friday.
• ADM/Growmark: $6.22.
• County PIK price: corn $5.97; oats $5.58; beans $13.55; winter wheat $7.89; and spring wheat $8.71.
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 10F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 10F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 21, 2022 @ 5:45 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
HARBOUR BEACH [mdash]On Sunday, January 9, 2022, Daniel Gerlach, husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 65 from cancer. Dan was born on July 28, 1956 in Preston, Iowa to Gene and Eleanor Gerlach. On December 19, 1989, he married Marie Hill. Dan was preceded in death by his fath…
Rebecca Sue Wilkens, 44, of Thomson, Illinois, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Mercy One, Clinton. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting snellzornig.com. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.