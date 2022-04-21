Prices quoted Thursday.
*ADM/Growmark: $8.00
*County PIK price: corn $7.77; oats $6.68; beans $16.61; winter wheat $11.09; spring wheat $11.15.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Updated: April 21, 2022 @ 6:28 pm
CLINTON [mdash] Becky L Dann, 68 of Clinton, Iowa, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Mercy One Hospital in Clinton, after battling a long illness. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrang…
Sheila Greve, age 67 of Clinton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, April 20th. Visitation is from 4:00 to 6:00 PM Monday, April 25th at the Pape Funeral Home. See her obit at www.papefh.com.
