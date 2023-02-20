A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph..
Updated: February 20, 2023 @ 6:52 pm
Prices quoted Monday.
County PIK price: corn $6.80; oats $3.43; beans $15.07; winter wheat $8.90; spring wheat $8.59.
