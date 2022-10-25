Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 9:23 pm
Prices quoted Tuesday.
*ADM/Growmark: $6.68.
*County PIK price: corn $6.73; oats $3.49; beans $13.64; winter wheat $9.05; spring wheat $8.83.
