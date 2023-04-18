Prices quoted Wednesday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $6.79; oats $3.12; beans $14.93; winter wheat $8.48; spring wheat $8.33.
Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 6:50 pm
