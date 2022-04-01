Prices quoted Friday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $7.11; oats $6.70; beans $16.15; winter wheat $9.86; spring wheat $10.26.
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: April 1, 2022 @ 9:17 pm
DAMIAN CARMONA, SLP, Mexico [mdash]Jose Luis Ortega died on Wednesday, March 23 at his home in Damian Carmona, SLP, Mexico. He is survived by his wife, Ninfa, and children Jose Antonio of San Francisco, Ana Brukar, (David) of Bettendorf, Maria Hensel,(Steve) of Clinton, Sofia Ortega (Al Boar…
Robert "Bob" Krogman, 87 of Clinton passed away Monday, March 28th at the University of Iowa Hospitals. Services are scheduled for 9:30 AM next Saturday, April 9th, at Prince of Peace Parish. Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
Sandra L. Higginbotham, 81, of Clinton passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 at Eagle Point Health Care Center - Clinton. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
