Prices quoted Tuesday.
*ADM/Growmark: $6.79.
*County PIK price: corn $6.45; oats $6.28; beans $15.61; winter wheat $8.27; spring wheat $9.28.
11/22/1943 - 1/27/2022 In Loving Memory - Celebration Of Life Clysar Pavillion - 2505 Camanche Industrial Park Rd. Camanche, IA March 5, 2022 - 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Come have lunch and share your memories
