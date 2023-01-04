Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..
Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 3:49 pm
Prices quoted Wednesday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $6.80; oats $3.72; beans $15.05; winter wheat $8.57; spring wheat $8.82.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.