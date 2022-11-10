Prices quoted Thursday.
*ADM/Growmark: $6.18.
*County PIK price: corn $6.60; oats $3.66; beans $14.24; winter wheat $9.14; spring wheat $8.90.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
November 10, 2022
