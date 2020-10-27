Grains Oct 27, 2020 2 hrs ago Prices quoted Tuesday • ADM/Growmark: $4.15 • County PIK price: corn $4.00; beans $10.46; oats $2.80; winter wheat $6.03; and spring wheat $5.28. Tags Price Oat Agriculture Corn Winter Wheat Wheat County Pik Grain Celebrate the Class of 2020Submit a profile of your favorite graduate to have them featured in our Virtual Graduation 2020 special section. Tout their accomplishments, share their photos, and wish them well! Submit profile COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Ebensberger, Arlo Rowland, Mary Suarez-Cruz Nieves, Nilsa ENGLER, John Aug 11, 1946 - Oct 24, 2020 Chinburg, Don "> Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPlan to move general store stallsGirl dies in collision after driver runs stop signCamanche’s Cade Everson, Eric Kinkaid, Logan Shaw and Gavin Sharp honoring fathers’ legacy on football fieldClinton High School grad parties in Des MoinesClinton man pleads guilty to meth chargeWhittier principal goes orange for playgroundCamanche football handles Anamosa in second roundIowa's COVID-19 death rate among highest in US, report saysCanadian Pacific prepares for new depot in South ClintonClinton County District Court Activity Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.